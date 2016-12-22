Affordable Care Act enrollment in Wisconsin running 14% higher than last year

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

Nearly 6.4 million Americans have signed up for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act in 2017.

Federal officials announced Wednesday, December 21st that’s more than 400,000 more than in 2015.

The increase is being seen in Wisconsin as well, with a nearly 14 percent increase compared to the same time in 2015.

Across Wisconsin, more than 173,000 people have signed up — with nearly 68,000 of them in the Milwaukee area.

