Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

Brad Pitt on Angelina Jolie in new court documents: ‘She has no self-regulating mechanism’

Posted 3:52 pm, December 22, 2016, by
Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband of two years Brad Pitt, a source familiar with the filing says. Credit: Michael Buckner, WireImage.com for Turner Network Television

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband of two years Brad Pitt, a source familiar with the filing says. Credit: Michael Buckner, WireImage.com for Turner Network Television

Brad Pitt filed additional court documents Thursday in an ongoing effort to seal his divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie.

In the documents obtained by CNN, Pitt alleges that his estranged wife is “determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest.”

Pitt asserts Jolie has “no self-regulating mechanism” when it comes to preventing sensitive information from going public — citing the names of therapists working with the family that were made public in Jolie’s previous court filings.

Thursday’s developments come two weeks after Pitt was denied a request for an emergency hearing to seal the divorce documents.

Jolie’s camp opposed that hearing and also alleged Pitt’s request was “a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view,” according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Pitt and Jolie are currently following an informal custody arrangement established in October. Under the temporary agreement, Jolie retains physical custody and Pitt is given supervised visits.

In November, the Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI closed their investigations of alleged child abuse against Pitt.

He is seeking joint custody. Jolie has requested physical custody of the children, with visitation for Pitt.

A court hearing is scheduled on the matter in January.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s