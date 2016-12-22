Pups’ Picks: Can the Packers keep winning? Will Buddie pick the Packers or the Vikings?

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are red hot — winning four games in a row!

The pups from the Wisconsin Humane Society have picked the Packers to win the past two games.

This wee,k we have Buddie the dog picking the game between the Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Buddie is a cute, lovable dog. He’s already fully grown at two years old. Buddie likes to go for walks, but also likes to be held and chill on the couch.

If you’d like to learn more about Buddie and all the great pets up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society just click here.

To see who Buddie picks as the winner Saturday, WATCH below:

