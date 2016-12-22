Crews battle fire at welding shop on Division Street in Newburg; facility appears to be a total loss

NEWBURG — Firefighters on Thursday, December 22nd battled a fire at a welding shop on Division Street in Newburg.

The Newburg fire chief told FOX6 News a kerosene-powered steam cleaner was being used in the business and it caught some boxes on fire.

The fire then spread to the rest of the shop.

It was brought under control by firefighters and extinguished.

An official dollar amount hasn’t been determined as it relates to damage — but the fire chief said he believes it could be more than a million dollars.

The facility appears to be a total loss.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

No one was injured.