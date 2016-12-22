× It’ll cost some MCTS riders more in 2017

MILWAUKEE — Some fares for Milwaukee County Transit System routes are on the rise for 2017.

A news release issued by MCTS indicates the cost of a regular and premium 7-Day and 31-Day Pass is going up next year, while single ride fares, 1-Day Passes and reduced fare passes are staying the same.

2017 MCTS Fares

Adult M•CARD Ride – $1.75 (no change)

Adult Cash Ride – $2.25 (no change)

1-Day Pass at fare outlet – $4 (no change)

1-Day Pass on the bus – $5 cash/$4 Stored Cash Value (no change)

7-Day Pass – $19.50 ($2 increase)

31-Day Pass – $72 ($8 increase)

Elimination of $.35 zone fare on Route 79

To see the full list of 2017 Fares, visit RideMCTS.com