It’ll cost some MCTS riders more in 2017
MILWAUKEE — Some fares for Milwaukee County Transit System routes are on the rise for 2017.
A news release issued by MCTS indicates the cost of a regular and premium 7-Day and 31-Day Pass is going up next year, while single ride fares, 1-Day Passes and reduced fare passes are staying the same.
2017 MCTS Fares
- Adult M•CARD Ride – $1.75 (no change)
- Adult Cash Ride – $2.25 (no change)
- 1-Day Pass at fare outlet – $4 (no change)
- 1-Day Pass on the bus – $5 cash/$4 Stored Cash Value (no change)
- 7-Day Pass – $19.50 ($2 increase)
- 31-Day Pass – $72 ($8 increase)
- Elimination of $.35 zone fare on Route 79
To see the full list of 2017 Fares, visit RideMCTS.com
