It’ll cost some MCTS riders more in 2017

Posted 10:00 am, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 10:34AM, December 22, 2016
MCTS

MILWAUKEE — Some fares for Milwaukee County Transit System routes are on the rise for 2017.

A news release issued by MCTS indicates the cost of a regular and premium 7-Day and 31-Day Pass is going up next year, while single ride fares, 1-Day Passes and reduced fare passes are staying the same.

2017 MCTS Fares

  • Adult M•CARD Ride – $1.75 (no change)
  • Adult Cash Ride – $2.25 (no change)
  • 1-Day Pass at fare outlet – $4 (no change)
  • 1-Day Pass on the bus – $5 cash/$4 Stored Cash Value (no change)
  • 7-Day Pass – $19.50 ($2 increase)
  • 31-Day Pass – $72 ($8 increase)
  • Elimination of $.35 zone fare on Route 79

To see the full list of 2017 Fares, visit RideMCTS.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments