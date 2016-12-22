× It’s on! Help FOX6’s Ted Perry, Tom Pipines raise money for the 2016 Celebrity Bell Ringing Challenge

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army in Milwaukee County needs your help — and so does FOX6’s Ted Perry and Tom Pipines.

Ted and Tom are taking part in Celebrity Bell Ringing Day on Thursday, December 22nd — and need your help to bring in big donations! Ted’s ringing the bell until 11:00 a.m. at the Milwaukee Public Market. Tom will be at the market from noon until 1:00 p.m. If you see them, pitch in!

We also invite you to support each of them by CLICKING HERE, selecting their names and donating. You can donate to up to three (3) celebrities. We invite you to also pitch in for 95.7 FM’s Meg McKenzie — who frequents FOX6. If you’d rather, you can also text “celebrity” to 41444.

Celebrity Bell Ringing Day is almost here! Support your favorite by texting "celebrity" to 41444 or click here: https://t.co/4E2z97dTdc pic.twitter.com/oKfgIVz6ej — Salvation Army MKE (@SAmilwaukee) December 20, 2016

Donate now — and we thank you in advance for your generosity!