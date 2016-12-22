× Latest: Attorney for Slenderman stabbing suspect Anissa Weier due in court

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 22nd for one of the girls who allegedly tried to kill her classmate in Waukesha County.

This complex case stems from May 2014 when the then-12-year-old girls allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times to please the internet horror character Slenderman. Both Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier are 15 years old now.

On Thursday, Weier’s attorney will be at an evidentiary hearing at 9:00 a.m.

Last week, a judge ruled the two girls will be tried separately. Those trials are likely to begin in spring.

