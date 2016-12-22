Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin beginning at noon Friday

Man fatally stabs stepmom gloating about Cowboys’ win

Posted 8:14 pm, December 22, 2016, by
CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 21: A helmet of the Dallas Cowboys during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 21: A helmet of the Dallas Cowboys during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 21, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin authorities say a woman’s exuberance over the Dallas Cowboys winning their football game Sunday night led her stepson to fatally stab her.

Court documents reviewed by Austin television station KEYE (http://bit.ly/2haZSxm ) show Magdalena Ruiz was “gloating” about the Cowboys’ victory over Tampa Bay after watching the game on TV with her husband. Detectives say her stepson, 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones, believed she was disrespecting his father so he walked behind a couch, lunged at his stepmother and stabbed her several times.

The woman’s husband stepped in to stop the attack and Jones fled. Police later found him nearby. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jones is held on a $500,000 bond and charged with murder.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment