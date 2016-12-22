× Milwaukee Brewers announce dates, details for summer “Brewers Baseball Academy”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the dates and details for this summer’s “Brewers Baseball Academy presented by Kwik Trip.”

According to a statement from the Brewers, the Academy, now in its fifth season, is open to kids (ages 6-14) and includes 15 separate weeklong baseball/softball camps that will be held in various cities across Wisconsin this summer.

The camps will be conducted under the supervision of Tim Rappé, Executive Director of the Brewers Baseball Academy.

“Our mission is to create a world class training environment wrapped in an unforgettable Brewers experience,” said Rappé in the statement. “Last year, over 1,000 participants took part in the camps and I am looking forward to another great summer.”

Each camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with instruction provided by experienced coaches. During one day of the five camp days, campers are transported by bus to Miller Park for a one-of-a-kind experience as they are treated to a guest appearance from a current Brewers player. In addition, campers also receive instruction from a Brewers coach and have the opportunity to take their photo with them.

All participants take part in baseball/softball skills competitions in appropriate age groups. Upon completion of the last camp, the top scorers are invited to the Champions Day Finals at Miller Park.

The fee for the weeklong camp is $395 per child, which includes 30 hours of exceptional instruction, a complete MLB-quality Brewers uniform, four Brewers game tickets to one of three select games and a V.I.P. day at Miller Park.

Registration is currently available at Brewers.com/camps. Registrations received prior to March 1 will receive a $25 discount. This discount may not be combined with any other discount. As an added bonus, when registering two or more children together, each child will receive a $25 discount. A limited number of spots are available for each camp location so fans are encouraged to act quickly.

As the presenting sponsor of the Brewers Baseball Academy, Kwik Trip will award 240 random participants with $25 gift cards redeemable at any one of their locations. One lucky camper from each host city will also receive a personalized jersey, along with a special presentation during the camp graduation ceremony.