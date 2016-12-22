× Raymond Barfield, accused of escaping from police van, crashing stolen vehicle found guilty by jury

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 18-year-old Raymond Barfield — charged in connection with an alleged escape from a police van, as well as a police pursuit that ended in a crash — incidents that occurred in September, has been found guilty by a jury.

A jury on December 13th found Barfield guilty of five charges — four felonies and a misdemeanor:

Escape – Criminal arrest

Resisting or obstructing an officer

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Felony bail jumping

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Barfield was then remanded into custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for January 12th.

The incidents for which Barfield has been convicted happened in September — when he was 17.

“He has eight prior juvenile adjudications. The most recent is for a 2015 battery while armed, 2015 resisting or obstruction, 2015 theft, 2014 resisting or obstructing and disorderly conduct, 2013 resisting or obstructing, 2013 disorderly conduct, 2012 theft,” the court commissioner said when Barfield made his initial court appearance in this case in October.

According to the criminal complaint, the first two charges are associated with an incident on Sunday, September 11th. Officers on patrol just south of 35th and Florist noticed “three male subjects applying tint to the windows of a vehicle parked” in an alley. Barfield was apparently sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police say it was listed as stolen by the owner.

The complaint indicates officers ordered Barfield to turn off the engine of the vehicle. Barfield attempted to flee — driving “southbound through the alley.” The complaint says the officer “grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle and turned it sharply to the left, causing the vehicle to crash into garbage cans and come to a stop.” Barfield tried to run — but he was taken into custody.

After being put into the back of a police van, Barfield managed to escape in the neighborhood near 43rd and Silver Spring Drive. He fled on foot and was unable to be located.

The last three charges are associated with an incident that happened on Monday, September 26th. Officers noticed a car with California license plates traveling at a high rate of speed near 35th and Garfield. The plates did not match the car they were on. The complaint indicates Barfield was seen exiting the front passenger seat on the car and getting behind the wheel. A short time later, the vehicle traveled west on Galena Street “swerving into the eastbound lane of traffic numerous times at speeds in excess of 60 miles-per-hour.”

The complaint indicates a pursuit was initiated near 40th and Lisbon. Eventually, the car driven by Barfield failed to stop at the intersection of 23rd and Nash. It crashed into a vehicle and then collided into a light pole.

According to the complaint, Barfield “was trapped in the stolen Camry and had to be extricated from the vehicle.” Three other people were in the car with Barfield at the time of the crash.

Officials say during the course of the pursuit that ended with the crash “the defendant drove at times in speeds in excess of 75 miles-per-hour through predominantly residential neighborhoods, at times with his headlights extinguished, and struck two City of Milwaukee police squads engaged in the pursuit.”

Barfield has another open case out of Milwaukee County, filed in July.

He faces four felony charges:

Operating without consent, possession of a weapon as party to a crime

Armed robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

Attempted robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Fleeing/eluding an officer

He has a scheduling conference set for January 12th in that case.