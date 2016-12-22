Shorewood homeowners on vacation targeted by burglar(s)

SHOREWOOD — Shorewood police are investigating three burglaries that took place in the 4400 block of Marlborough and 4500 block of Woodburn — on Milwaukee’s north side.

According to the Village of Shorewood police, three burglaries in the past week have been at either vacant homes or where the owners have been away on vacation.

Officials say an unknown suspect(s) made entry to a garage near Marlborough Drive and Congress, but no items were stolen.

Police say they are investigating another residential burglary that took place near Woodburn Street and Kensington, an unknown suspect(s) made entry to both the residence and detached garage.

According to police, it is possible these burglaries occurred on the same day — but that has not been confirmed at this point.

Shorewood police has increased patrols in the area and will continue to maintain an increased presence in the area.

If you have any information in regards to these incidents, you are asked to contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.