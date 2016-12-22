Toys “R” Us fire in Brookfield believed to be arson; police searching for 2 female suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- The fire that took place at the Toys "R" Us along Moorland Road in Brookfield is being investigated as arson.

The fire occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16th.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the fire was discovered on a shelf containing stuffed animals in the rear of the store.

Police said security footage showed two women staged near the entry door, and when the store employees left the customer service desk to check the fire, the two women exited the store -- pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Authorities have released descriptions of the two women:

Suspect #1: Black woman with a slender build in her early 20s -- wearing a green knit hat with a gray tassel, with a Green Bay Packers "G" and a maroon jacket over a gray hoodie.

Suspect #2: Black woman with a heavy build, wearing a waist-length jacket with fur-trimmed hood, knit hat and boots with fur trim.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, you are asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.