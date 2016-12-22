Toys “R” Us fire in Brookfield believed to be arson; police searching for 2 female suspects

BROOKFIELD -- The fire that took place at the Toys "R" Us along Moorland Road in Brookfield is being investigated as arson.
The fire occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16th.
According to the Brookfield Police Department, the fire was discovered on a shelf containing stuffed animals in the rear of the store.
Police said security footage showed two women staged near the entry door, and when the store employees left the customer service desk to check the fire, the two women exited the store -- pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise.
Authorities have released descriptions of the two women:
Suspect #1: Black woman with a slender build in her early 20s -- wearing a green knit hat with a gray tassel, with a Green Bay Packers "G" and a maroon jacket over a gray hoodie.
Suspect #2: Black woman with a heavy build, wearing a waist-length jacket with fur-trimmed hood, knit hat and boots with fur trim.
If you have any information in regards to this incident, you are asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.
7 comments
Z
Finally a new reports that doesn’t say “African American”
Thug life
Two black women? Who would have thunk!? LOL, ghetto thugs come out to Brookfield now to burn it down after they already burned down and looted their own garbage neighborhoods. Typical black trash from Milwaukee… I’m hoping Trump builds a wall around them too!
CYNIC
The humanitarian in me really wants to read headlines like this and be surprised by the article. The cynic in me, however, is constantly proven right.
Unfortuantely
Blacks want to quit being interrogated all the time for being suspicious, yet continue to do things like this.. how do you seriously think you’re going to get away with it? At least attempt to be smart. Your face is on the camera, you will get caught. And it’s unfortunate that you make life harder for your fellow black peers who actually want to do the right thing and quit the stereotypes.
walloffthenorthside
No shocker that the suspects are black. As if free housing, food, money, cell phones and utilities aren’t enough. On a bright note they committed their crime in Waukesha County which enforces punishment much better than Milwaukee county.
Dwayne D.Swamp
They should star in the old Tarzan movies where they tie their legs between a couple feisty saplings and rip them in half. Of course wouldn’t recommend it as a sentence but some serious punishment should be dolt to deter future miscreants.
Sheila Moyet
Did these two hood rats stop to think that they were endangering children’s lives? This could have turned out much worse. What in hell is wrong with these people?