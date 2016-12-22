U.S. economy grew strong 3.5% in third quarter
NEW YORK — The U.S. economy grew 3.5% in the third quarter — July to September — compared to the same time a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
It’s the best quarter of growth in two years. The first estimate, published in October, had the economy growing at 2.9% in the third quarter.
It was also the last look at the economy’s performance in the months leading up to the election, when President-elect Donald Trump criticized America’s slow growth on the campaign trail.
Trump vows to grow the economy at 4% a year. The Federal Reserve sees the economy growing around 2% for the next few years.
A major, one-time, increase in soybean exports helped explain why the quarter was so good.
But other categories picked up slack too. Consumer spending, which makes up the majority of activity, rose 3% in the quarter. Business spending on new buildings and projects wasn’t as much of a drag on the economy as it had been in previous quarters. Federal government spending also picked up too.
1 Comment
Truth Seeker
Baloney! What a lie! Layoffs, empty vacant stores and strip malls, businesses going out of business including major retail chains, more homeless people! Yeah, economy doing great stupid! Keep believing the LIE!!! Who are you stupid people that believe in this??