UW to offer class called “The Problem is Whiteness;” Gov. Walker calls it “goofy,” “unusual”

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says a University of Wisconsin-Madison class titled “The Problem is Whiteness” is “goofy” and “unusual,” but he’s stopping short of saying it should put UW’s funding in jeopardy.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that “the better area to focus on with funding is the broader issue of accountability and performance.”

Two Republican state lawmakers have criticized the race relations course as inappropriate and a waste of taxpayers’ money. Rep. Dave Murphy and Sen. Steve Nass say that how the university handles the spring course could affect its request for new state funding.

Walker says whether to drop the class is up to UW. He says he does not think “the governor should be telling people what classes they should or shouldn’t have.”