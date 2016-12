× WATCH: Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with Cardinal Timothy Dolan

NEW YORK — Thousands of worshippers will gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on Saturday night, December 24th to witness Midnight Mass celebrated with Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

You will be able to watch the Mass live on FOX6 on Saturday evening starting at 11:00 p.m.

The Mass is expected to last about an hour and 30 minutes.

Tune in or set your DVR!