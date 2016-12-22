Wisconsin Humane Society highlights their favorite stories of recovery in 2016

MILWAUKEE — Every animal has a story and the Wisconsin Humane Society is highlighting their favorites of the year — and you may remember them too! They’re all part of the WHS’ 2016 Animals of the Year.

In November, “Chance,” an eight-month-old puppy at the time, was found in a dumpster in Milwaukee. The WHS believe Chance was likely dragged behind a car due to the deep wounds on his legs, paws and belly.

Humane Society officials on “Giving Tuesday” — November 29th, shared Chance’s story in an effort to raise money for the more than 24,000 animals who receive lifesaving care every year at the Wisconsin Humane Society — who aren’t part of a national umbrella group and don’t get general government funding. WHS set out with an ambitious goal of raising $30,000 for Chance and other animals in need — and thanks to generous donors, the fund raised over $60,000 in one day!

“We’re still in shock and at a loss for how to express our unending gratitude. Those contributions will make a tremendous impact in the lives of homeless, injured, and abused animals at the Wisconsin Humane Society. We are forever grateful to serve such an incredible community and are honored to do so,” said the WHS.

A happy ending for Chance. Thursday, December 22nd, the WHS announced Chance was adopted but none other than his rescuer!

Lucky the Red Fox gained quite the following in the Cudahy community. The baby fox was found with a trap on its leg and caused a stir in the neighborhood back in late August. The fox was part of a family of foxes living in the area and many living nearby grew attached to the group of animals.

The road to recovery was long for Lucky the Red Fox, but he continued to heal remarkably fast.

Another heartwarming story that gained attention from all over the state: 12 Samoyed dogs rescued from a single residence in Burnett County, Wisconsin, in May. All of the dogs were found covered in their own waste, desperately in need of grooming and were fearful of humans. The dogs’ owner was apparently overwhelmed, trying to care for too many dogs, and WHS officials say the owner surrendered all 12 of the dogs to the WHS.

Following the rescue, the WHS was overwhelmed with calls, emails and messages from folks trying to adopt the dogs. People started lining up 11 hours before the WHS opened to get their chance to bring one of the Samoyed dogs home.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said on their website:

“It’s hard to believe that 2016 is almost over. It’s been an incredible year and we owe it to you. Not even one day of our work would be possible without your support. You have created a place where amazing things happen every day, transforming the lives of animals and people in our community. Every single animal has a story, but here are just a few of our favorites from 2016.”

We can’t wait for what 2017 will bring!