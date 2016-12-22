Wisconsin Mommy offers last-minute Christmas gift ideas you can find locally

Posted 9:31 am, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 10:41AM, December 22, 2016

MILWAUKEE -- Just when you think you're done Christmas shopping, you realize you forgot someone! It's too late to buy online, so what do you do? Maureen Fitzgerald of Wisconsin Mommy joined the Real Milwaukee team with some last-minute gift ideas you can find locally.

About Maureen Fitzgerald (from website)

Maureen Fitzgerald is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin influencer, brand enthusiast and strategist. She helps brands reach more potential customers through targeted consultation sessions, press coverage, product reviews and campaigns both at WisconsinMommy.com and by leveraging her blogger network. You can also see Maureen hamming it up on her YouTube channel at WisconsinMommy.tv.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s