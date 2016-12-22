× Wisconsin, other Big Ten teams among leaders in football attendance; Badgers #16

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers might be the eighth ranked team as they head into the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan, but the team also ranks highly when it comes to attendance.

With an average crowd of about 79,000 at Camp Randall Stadium, the Badgers come in at #16 this season.

They’re one of seven Big Ten teams to rank in the top 25, with Michigan at the top for the 18th time in the last 19 seasons.

The Wolverines saw an average attendance of more than 110,000 people at the big house.

