Young girls just wanted to see their big sister, a sailor in the Navy, this Christmas — and Santa delivered!

Posted 11:39 am, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 11:41AM, December 22, 2016

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts — A Christmas miracle happened Wednesday night, December 21st in Massachusetts. 

Sisters Trinity and Ayame thought they were just taking pictures with Santa Claus at the Holyoke Mall, but instead they received a present you can’t put a price on — a touching family reunion.

Trinity, 12, and Ayame, 3, asked Santa to see their big sister for Christmas this year.

“Let me go see what I can do for you,” Santa replied.

Their big sister, Bryanna, was waiting for them right around the corner.

“It’s during this time that being in military brings you down and having the opportunity is the best, and to surprise her is even better,” Bryanna said.

Bryanna is in the Navy. She’s been living in Texas as she trains and thought she would miss the holidays, but after a successful GoFundMe campaign by the family, she was able to make it home.

Bryanna is expected to be here for the New Year’s holiday, as well as Christmas.

