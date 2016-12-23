12 Days of Strays: MADACC opens its doors, seeks adoption of all its cats, dogs by 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is a push to get homeless animals in the Milwaukee area into a warm, forever home by the new year. It's called "12 Days of Strays."

11,000 animals through the the doors at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) every year -- more than any other animal control shelter in Wisconsin.

"Seeing them go home instead of spending the holidays in a shelter is a cause really close to my heart," said Nicole Rogahn, a MADACC volunteer. "These are some of the most needy animals in Milwaukee."

MADACC offers temporary shelter to stray, unwanted and sometimes mistreated animals. But it hopes to find a match for all adoptable animals by 2017.

"A lot of people are off for a couple of weeks, their kids are off school, so it is a really good time to bring a pet into a good home," said Kathy Shillinglaw, MADACC volunteer and Outreach Coordinator.

The promotion "12 Days of Strays" runs through December 30th -- and applies to both cats and dogs.

The adoption fee here at MADACC is $12 for every animal. That includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, de-worming and a micro chip.

"You can get pre-approved to adopt. You can go on our website and fill out an application or you can come in and fill out an application," Shillinglaw said.

MADACC says approving an application can take less than ten minutes.

MADACC is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 26th. If you would like to see all the animals available for adoption at MADACC, CLICK HERE. If you're interested in getting pre-approved to adopt with MADACC, CLICK HERE.