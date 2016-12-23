× 2-year-old son of Cleveland police officer dies after shooting himself

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a toddler shot himself Friday morning, December 23rd.

Officers responded to Library Avenue near Fulton Road in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood at about 10:30 a.m. According to police, a 2-year-old boy shot himself.

The child was taken to nearby MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The boy is the son of a 54-year-old Cleveland police officer, who was hired in 1993. Cleveland police said the gun was the officer’s service weapon.

No arrests have been made.

