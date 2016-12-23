× 3 dogs perish in house fire on County Road CJ in Town of Plymouth

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sheboygan officials tell FOX6 News three dogs perished in a home fire that took place on County Road CJ in the Town of Plymouth.

Authorities responded to the call shortly after 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 23rd.

According to the Sheboygan Count Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival to the scene, the southern wall of the residence had visible flames and the interior was smoke filled.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Sheboygan officials were able to extinguish the fire. Three dogs were then located deceased inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.

No other details have been released.