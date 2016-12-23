AAA: 93.6 million Americans will hit the road during the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A record number of Americans are expected to travel this holiday weekend.

Gas stations around southeast Wisconsin are expected to be busy -- as people prepare for a road trip.

AAA says more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel -- 93.6 million of them will drive. That's a 1.5 percent increase from last year. AAA says lower gas prices and increased consumer spending are the main reasons why.

The price of crude oil by the barrel has steadily gone down over the last couple of years. As refineries pay less for oil, some of those savings are passed on to drivers in the form of cheaper gasoline.

AAA estimates that's a couple hundred dollars worth of savings on fuel compared to last year.