Donate generously: Salvation Army of Milwaukee County hosts Ring-a-Thon

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will host the first annual Ring-A-Thon at Woodman’s on Hwy 145 in Menomonee Falls. Volunteers will ring bells from 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 23 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24th.

The Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee County has raised $2.2 million. This year’s Christmas goal is $4 million.

Salvation Army officials are encouraging you to stop by and make a donation, ring the bell for a few hours or even feed Salvation Army volunteers who will be working throughout the night.

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the Back to School program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast, two food pantries and the Emergency Lodge.