Future Forecaster: Meet Steven from Silver Lake Intermediate

This young guy might have a future in forecasting -- and FOX6 WakeUp News is giving him an opportunity to show his weather forecasting skills. Meet Steven Seraphine, a 6th grader from Silver Lake Intermediate in Oconomowoc.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

