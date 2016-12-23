“He needs to turn himself in:” Search is on for homicide suspect tied to brutal beating captured on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Funeral services were held Friday, December 23rd, for a Milwaukee man who was brutally beaten and then left to die in an alley near the city's south side. Two people have been charged in with reckless homicide -- one of them is still on the run. Two others have been arrested in connection to this case.

Milwaukee police are still seraching for the lead suspect: 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, he is accused of beating the victim and recording the entire incident on the social media app Snapchat. FOX6 News has been told by the District Attorney's Office that additional charges, if any, won't be filed until after the holiday.

Earlier on Friday, loved ones gathered outside the New Pitts Funeral Home near 20th and Capitol, and began saying their goodbyes to a life gone too soon -- Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro was just 20 years old.

He was struck in the face and then kicked multiple times for a period of 10-15 minutes. He was then dumped in an alley.

According to his autopsy, he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head. Prosecutors say three videos show him alive, bleeding from the mouth and face. They were uploaded to his own Snapchat account.

Two people are now charged with first-degree reckless homicide/party to a crime. They are 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, and 20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky. Milwaukee police are still searching for Devin.

Zakzesky told police the beating started after a night of smoking marijuana at her apartment. Devin accused the victim of attempting to steal a bong, pipe and other items.

Devin is accused of hitting the victim in the face and head 25 times. His brother, 19-year-old Brandon Katzfey, was also present. Zakzesky says she saw him also strike the victim in the face multiple times.

No word yet on whether he's one of the two people arrested in the case or if charges will be filed against him.

Zakzesky admits to punching and kicking him because "she was angry that he was stealing from her." The criminal complaint states she wanted to take the victim to the hospital but was ordered not to. Mendoza-Chaparro was then left in an alley.

On Thursday, FOX6 spoke with the victim's mother who is pleading the suspect on the run turn himself in.

"He needs to turn himself in. That's the best he could do. My son did not deserve to die this way," said Iris Chaparro, Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro's mother.

Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro will be laid to rest over the weekend.