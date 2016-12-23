Winter weather ADVISORY for northern part of FOX6 viewing area from 2pm-midnight

Malta dealing with ‘potential hijack’ of Libyan plane, prime minister says

Posted 5:39 am, December 23, 2016, by
Breaking News

Authorities in Malta are dealing with the “potential hijack” of a Libyan airliner said to be heading to the country, its prime minister said Friday.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that he had been “informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta.

Security and emergency operations standing by.”

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s