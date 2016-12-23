Norwegian Airlines launches service from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport

Posted 8:47 am, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 09:12AM, December 23, 2016
Norwegian Airlines

Norwegian Airlines

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new airline flying out of Mitchell International Airport as of Friday morning, December 23rd.

Norwegian’s 2016-2017 winter schedule includes nonstops from MKE to Mexico (Cancun, Cozumel, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, and Puerto Vallarta), the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), and Jamaica (Montego Bay).  All flights can be booked at funjet.com or applevacations.com.

The first flight left for Cancun on Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE for more information and to book a flight with Norwegian Airlines.

Norwegian Airlines

Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 38 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection.  MKE is also served by Alaska, Air Canada, American, Delta, OneJet, Southwest, United and Volaris.

3 comments