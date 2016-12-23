Norwegian Airlines launches service from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE — There’s a new airline flying out of Mitchell International Airport as of Friday morning, December 23rd.
Norwegian’s 2016-2017 winter schedule includes nonstops from MKE to Mexico (Cancun, Cozumel, Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, and Puerto Vallarta), the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), and Jamaica (Montego Bay). All flights can be booked at funjet.com or applevacations.com.
The first flight left for Cancun on Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.
Mitchell Airport offers nonstop flights to 38 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection. MKE is also served by Alaska, Air Canada, American, Delta, OneJet, Southwest, United and Volaris.
3 comments
Gregory Johnson
I’d hardly call this a new airline operating here. It is a charter operated by Funjet which does this all the time when a company’s aircraft aren’t being used.
Chrisco
That is a very nice airline. Way better than any other airline that flies out of Mitchell. An airline that cares about the passengers.
Dylan
Is this daily? I’m a Milwaukee planespotter