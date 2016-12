× Over 100 DPW trucks hit the streets during Friday night snowfall

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Just over 100 Department of Public Works (DPW) crews have been out on the road Friday evening, December 23rd, cleaning up the streets during the accumulated snowfall.

The DPW says 102 salt trucks were out on the roads earlier Friday evening, to prepare the roads for the snow.

As of 10:00 p.m., the salt trucks finished salting the main streets and moved on to side streets.