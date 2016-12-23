× Police: 25-year-old man shot, wounded on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded in the neighborhood near 45th and Eggert early Friday, December 23rd.

Milwaukee police say the man was walking into his house when a known subject approached and shot him. The motive may be robbery related.

Additional circumstances surrounding the shooting continue to be investigated.

The victim was treated on scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

