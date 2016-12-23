× Police: Robbery leads to shots fired, one man wounded on Milwaukee’s southwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 50-year-old man was shot while being robbed on Thursday evening, December 22nd. This incident happened in the neighborhood near 57th and Oklahoma on the city’s southwest side.

Officials say the victim was being robbed around 5:30 p.m. when the assailant shot him at least once.

The victim was treated on scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was taken to a hospital where he is being treated and expected to survive his gunshot injuries.

MPD is searching for the suspect in the incident.

