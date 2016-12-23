× Racine Fire Department responds to garage fire on Harriet Street

RACINE — Racine officials responded to a garage fire on Harriet Street Friday afternoon, December 23rd.

According to the Racine Fire Department , the cause of the fire was a pair of heat lamps inside a dog kennel that was adjacent to a detached garage.

Officials say the fire spread from the dog kennel to the garage. Estimated damage is $800.

There were no injuries.

No other details have been released.

