Racine Fire Department responds to garage fire on Harriet Street
RACINE — Racine officials responded to a garage fire on Harriet Street Friday afternoon, December 23rd.
According to the Racine Fire Department , the cause of the fire was a pair of heat lamps inside a dog kennel that was adjacent to a detached garage.
Officials say the fire spread from the dog kennel to the garage. Estimated damage is $800.
There were no injuries.
No other details have been released.
