Salvation Army strikes gold! Greater Green Bay Red Kettles uncover 40 gold coins valued over $45K

BROWN COUNTY — The Salvation Army in Greater Green Bay has a little more pep in their step after uncovering 40 gold coins in five red kettles.

While sifting through the kettles Thursday night, volunteers found 33 coins. The five kettle locations included Walmart, Festival Foods, Walgreens, Sam’s Club and Woodman’s.

After going through the rest of the kettles from Thursday, SEVEN more gold coins were found, making 40 in total!

According to the Salvation Army, the 40 American Eagle 2016 One Ounce Gold Coins were verified by a jeweler. The spot price for gold puts the value of each coin around $1,1130 — bringing the value of the total donation to $45,200!

“This is an unprecedented coin donation in The Salvation Army” states Major Bob Mueller, Greater Green Bay Coordinator. “Many Salvation Army’s receive one, or maybe two, gold coins throughout their Christmas Campaign, but I’ve never heard of a command receiving this many.”

This donation comes just days before the Red Kettle Campaign comes to a close. All funds raised through the campaign help provide vital basic needs, including food, clothing and shelter, to those most in need.

This discovery extends the record amount of gold coins donated to the Salvation Army in the history of the Red Kettle Campaign.