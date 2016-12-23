“Saved my life:” American Heart Association honors FOX6 employee for inspiring lifestyle change

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is proud to announce one of our station members was honored at the American Heart Association Southeast Wisconsin’s Most Powerful Voices Gospel Concert on Saturday, December 17th.

The Most Powerful Voices event is an annual gospel concert that also serves to recognize “power ambassadors” and leaders in the community who are helping to be healthier.

FOX6 Video Editor Damon Drake was recognized as a power ambassador, for not only the changes he has made in his life to be healthier, but because he has shared his story with other people to inspire them to make healthy choices also.

Damon was one of twelve people honored at the event held at the Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ on Saturday.

“The big changes that I made in my life were diet and exercise. It saved my life. I sit here today and I’m a miracle and I realize that,” Damon said.

The Most Powerful Voices event mostly recognizes people in the African-American community.

Damon credits Waynathia Drake for helping him make the decision to get surgery.