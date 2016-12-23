Sheriff’s Office investigating sudden death of man in his 60s on MCTS bus

Posted 8:36 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 08:50PM, December 23, 2016

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News there was a sudden death of a man in his 60s on a Milwaukee County bus Friday evening, December 23rd.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene near 86th and Silver Spring, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say the death of the man in his 60s is not believed to be suspicious.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

No other details have been released.

