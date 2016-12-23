Swanson Elementary bus driver arrested for driving bus under influence of drugs, carrying concealed handgun

Posted 8:57 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 09:06PM, December 23, 2016
school bus

BROOKFIELD — A Swanson Elementary School bus driver is under arrest, accused of driving students while on drugs and carrying a firearm.

According to Brookfield police, they stopped a 43-year-old female driver just after she dropped off the students at school on Friday morning, December 23rd.

Officers say she was impaired and had a concealed handgun.

The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for the following offenses:

  • Operating under the influence of intoxicant or other drug with occupants under 16 years of age (felony)
  • Operating without proper commercial license endorsements
  • Carrying a concealed firearm (misdemeanor)
  • Endangering safety by possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (misdemeanor)
  • Negligent operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a firearm in a gun free school zone (felony)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment