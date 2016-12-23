Swanson Elementary bus driver arrested for driving bus under influence of drugs, carrying concealed handgun
BROOKFIELD — A Swanson Elementary School bus driver is under arrest, accused of driving students while on drugs and carrying a firearm.
According to Brookfield police, they stopped a 43-year-old female driver just after she dropped off the students at school on Friday morning, December 23rd.
Officers say she was impaired and had a concealed handgun.
The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for the following offenses:
- Operating under the influence of intoxicant or other drug with occupants under 16 years of age (felony)
- Operating without proper commercial license endorsements
- Carrying a concealed firearm (misdemeanor)
- Endangering safety by possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (misdemeanor)
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)
- Possession of a firearm in a gun free school zone (felony)
1 Comment
RALPH CRAMDEN
YIKES….