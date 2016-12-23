× Swanson Elementary bus driver arrested for driving bus under influence of drugs, carrying concealed handgun

BROOKFIELD — A Swanson Elementary School bus driver is under arrest, accused of driving students while on drugs and carrying a firearm.

According to Brookfield police, they stopped a 43-year-old female driver just after she dropped off the students at school on Friday morning, December 23rd.

Officers say she was impaired and had a concealed handgun.

The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for the following offenses: