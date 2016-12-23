× Update: Dodge Co. Sheriff identifies victim of September fatal crash in Theresa

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the identity on Friday, December 23rd of the person killed in a fatal crash that occurred on County Highway AY near County Highway Y in the Township of Theresa on September 22nd.

The victim is identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Camacho-Flores of Mexico.

Preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle was traveling northbound on County Highway AY. The other vehicle was traveling southbound on County Highway AY, when the vehicles collided.

Camacho-Flores was in the northbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The driver, and lone occupant, of the southbound vehicle sustained no injuries and refused EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.