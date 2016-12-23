Update: Dodge Co. Sheriff identifies victim of September fatal crash in Theresa

Posted 10:44 am, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 10:45AM, December 23, 2016
Dodge County Sheriff's Office

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the identity on Friday, December 23rd of the person killed in a fatal crash that occurred on County Highway AY near County Highway Y in the Township of Theresa on September 22nd.

The victim is identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Camacho-Flores of Mexico.

Preliminary investigation shows that one vehicle was traveling northbound on County Highway AY. The other vehicle was traveling southbound on County Highway AY, when the vehicles collided.

Camacho-Flores was in the northbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The driver, and lone occupant, of the southbound vehicle sustained no injuries and refused EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment