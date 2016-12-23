West Allis police investigating homicide near 88th and Arthur

Posted 4:36 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 09:49PM, December 23, 2016

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis officials tell FOX6 News they are investigating a homicide near 88th and Arthur Friday afternoon, December 23rd.

We've been told officers were initially sent to the scene for a welfare check. A 27-year-old man was found dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police tell us a suspect has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

No other details have been released.

FOX6 News will update this story when more details are available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment