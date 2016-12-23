West Allis police investigating homicide near 88th and Arthur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- West Allis officials tell FOX6 News they are investigating a homicide near 88th and Arthur Friday afternoon, December 23rd.

We've been told officers were initially sent to the scene for a welfare check. A 27-year-old man was found dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police tell us a suspect has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

PHOTO GALLERY

No other details have been released.

FOX6 News will update this story when more details are available.