× 2 people rescued after falling through ice on Dane County lake

MADISON — Authorities say two people were rescued from a Dane County lake after falling through the ice.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 76-year-old man and 15-year-old boy fell through the ice on Lake Kegonsa Saturday morning after taking an ATV onto the lake to go ice fishing. Lt. Charles Immel says the two people were about half a mile from shore when the ice gave way under the ATV.

Immel says rescuers were able to pull the pair out of the water within 30 minutes. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment for exposure symptoms that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Immel says the recent increase in temperatures has made ice conditions on several lakes unstable.