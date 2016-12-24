Where in the world is Santa Claus? Check NORAD’s Santa Radar

Group of college students in New Berlin create massive igloo complete with a fireplace

Posted 10:52 am, December 24, 2016, by

NEW BERLIN — There was an epic undertaking in New Berlin this winter. The goal: Build the ultimate igloo.

The enormous creation was made by a group of friends, all sophomores in college and one happens to be a civil engineering major.

The igloo has become a tradition for the guys, they have been doing this every year since they were in fourth grade. Each year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger.

New this year, they’ve included a fireplace and stereo system — that’s on top of everything else that’s in there!

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

We’re told it probably could hold up to 20 people inside.

“Well there’s a bench in there, like a full-size bench that two people could sit on, there’s chairs, there’s a like a throne you can sit on made out of snow with armrests, there’s four by four support with Christmas lights wrapped around it,” said Nick Buban, igloo builder.

It took all the snow from the driveway and the backyard to make the igloo. They even used some from the neighbors!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s