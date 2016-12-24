× Midwest showdown: Green Bay Packers lead Minnesota Vikings 28-13 at halftime

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are leading the Minnesota Vikings 28-13 as they go head to head on Christmas Eve Day at Lambeau Field.

It’s a game you’re able to watch ONLY ON FOX6!

During Green Bay’s first possession, they wasted no time putting points up. A 21-yard pass to Jordy Nelson for a touchdown, 7-0.

Vikings pick up a field goal with less than four minutes in the first, 7-3.

Packers come back with a 20-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davanta Adams for the touchdown, 14-3.

Green Bay is just heating up! During the second, Aaron Rodgers passed to the right to Jordy Nelson two-yards for another touchdown, 21-6.