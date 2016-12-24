Milwaukee police: Dispute leads to shots fired, one man wounded

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 42nd and Fairmount in Milwaukee late Friday, December 23rd.

Officials say the victim became involved in a dispute with another subject. During the dispute the subject fired several gunshots at the victim.

The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He drove himself to a hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive his injury.

MPD is continues to search for the suspect.

