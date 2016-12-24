× Milwaukee police: Dispute leads to shots fired, one man wounded

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was shot and wounded near 42nd and Fairmount in Milwaukee late Friday, December 23rd.

Officials say the victim became involved in a dispute with another subject. During the dispute the subject fired several gunshots at the victim.

The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He drove himself to a hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive his injury.

MPD is continues to search for the suspect.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.