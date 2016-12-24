× Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle near Buffum and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News a Milwaukee police officer was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Buffum and Burleigh on Christmas Eve.

The fire department was called to the scene around 3:00 p.m.

The fire department tells us the officer was transported from the scene to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

No other details have been released.

