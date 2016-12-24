Where in the world is Santa Claus? Check NORAD’s Santa Radar

Milwaukee police officer struck by vehicle near Buffum and Burleigh

Posted 4:29 pm, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 04:32PM, December 24, 2016
Developing story

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News a Milwaukee police officer was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Buffum and Burleigh on Christmas Eve.

The fire department was called to the scene around 3:00 p.m.

The fire department tells us the officer was transported from the scene to Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

No other details have been released.

