Nephew of Berlin Christmas market attack suspect among 3 arrested in Tunisia

The nephew of Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri is among three men arrested in Tunisia, the country’s Interior Ministry said Saturday.

The nephew confessed to communicating with his uncle via the Telegram app, an encrypted messaging service, the ministry said.

Amri asked the nephew to pledge allegiance to ISIS, the ministry said.

The statement did not name the nephew.

