× Obama sticks to workout routine on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU — The Latest on President Barack Obama’s annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama is at the gym this morning for a Christmas Eve workout.

Despite thick cloud cover over the Ko’olau Mountain Range, the sun is shining brightly on the Marine Corps Base Hawaii where the president goes for his daily workout routine.

The roads near the first family’s vacation rental home in Kailua are quieter than usual this morning, although several small groups of people still waited on the side of the road to wave and photograph the presidential motorcade driving by.

The Obamas are spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama’s home state.