Police searching for missing 18-year-old Dijonee Davis of Milwaukee

Posted 9:05 pm, December 24, 2016, by , Updated at 09:06PM, December 24, 2016

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

18-year-old Dijonee Davis was last seen Friday morning, December 23rd, near 12th and Wright.

Police say she may be driving a grey Chevy Impala.

Officials describe Davis as a black woman, 5’5″, 125 pounds, with dyed red hair and a tattoo on the right side of her chest.

Dijonee Davis

Dijonee Davis

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment