Police searching for missing 18-year-old Dijonee Davis of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

18-year-old Dijonee Davis was last seen Friday morning, December 23rd, near 12th and Wright.

Police say she may be driving a grey Chevy Impala.

Officials describe Davis as a black woman, 5’5″, 125 pounds, with dyed red hair and a tattoo on the right side of her chest.

If you have any information on Davis’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.