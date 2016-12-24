Where in the world is Santa Claus? Check NORAD’s Santa Radar

Texas inmates crochet for kids

Posted 1:43 pm, December 24, 2016, by

KYLE, TX — A group of inmates in Kyle, Texas are giving back to the community.

According to KXAN, every inmate at the Kyle Correctional Center struggled in one way or another with drugs in their past. A new program at the facility is helping bring out their softer side.

It’s called “Operation Stitch a Smile,” the inmates crochet handmade animals that go to children in need.

For some inmates, the program is changing their outlook on life.

“I really start reflecting on what I need to be doing and why I shouldn’t be here and where I should be,” said Mike, inmate.

As a bonus, every ten animals made by an inmate, they are able to keep one and send to a family member.

Inmates will continue to crochet throughout the year and after Christmas, the facility will donate to other organizations.

