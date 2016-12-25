2 suspects at large after 7 people shot during private Christmas Party in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Two suspects are on the run after North Carolina investigators say they shot seven people during a private Christmas Party attended by hundreds of people.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Kevin Suthard said the two men were still at large Sunday, December 25th.

Deputies say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries after being gunned down early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro.

Deputies say a fight broke out during the party attended by 250 to 300 people. Investigators say witnesses reported that both gunmen attended the party. They covered their faces with ski masks and opened fire before speeding away from the scene in a silver car driven by a woman. The car’s make and model aren’t known.

