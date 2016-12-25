Christmas Acres: Iowa family’s holiday display features 100,000 lights, it’s raised $18K for charity

LE MARS, Iowa — 100,000 lights surround the home of a Siouxland family that looks to spread holiday cheer every year.

“This year, we’re up to 100,000 lights! We estimate we have 1,200 displays out in the yard with us. We have some inflatables. We’ve got music going every night,” Rob Scheitler, owner of “Christmas Acres” said.

It’s not your average Christmas display!

“We had no idea it was ever going to get this big and it’s amazing how many people drive two hours or more away just to come and see this every year,” Scheitler said.

The Scheitlers have even had visitors from Peru, and all the donations benefit charity.

“The charity that we give to is called the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. All the donations we receive all goes to them for their food bank,” Scheitler said.

Visitors can feel a bit of holiday cheer, with some new displays, and others dating back to when the Scheitler family first began inviting people over for the show.

“I grew up with all this on our family farm, and then 20 years ago when we built the house, we moved it all up here and started Christmas Acres,” Scheitler said.

The decorations include collectors items and items dating back to Rob Scheitler’s family farm, and he said he wants everyone to come appreciate them as much as he does.

The Scheitler family has donated $18,000 for the Christian Needs Center since 2012. They said it would be at $4,000 for this year by the end of the day Saturday, December 24th.