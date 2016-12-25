Wind ADVISORY for all of SE WI 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday

Developing: 1 person taken to the hospital from scene of shooting near 13th and Capitol

Posted 10:03 pm, December 25, 2016, by , Updated at 10:10PM, December 25, 2016
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, December 25th.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. near 13th and Capitol Drive.

Police say one person was shot at that location.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

